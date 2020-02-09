Oyster River Fire Rescue battles RV fires

Fire started in one RV and spread to another in the Saratoga Beach area

The Oyster River Fire Department fights a fire that caught at Pacific Playgrounds early Saturday. Photo supplied

Oyster River Fire Rescue got called out in the early hours of Saturday morning to battle a blaze in the Saratoga Beach area.

The fire started in a recreational vehicle at Pacific Playgrounds Resort and Marina.

“We got paged at about 12:35 a.m.,” said fire chief Bruce Green.

At the site, they found one RV had caught fire and spread to a second one nearby. No one was injured in the incident, and the fire did not spread beyond the two RVs.

“The RVs were just there for storage,” Green said. “There was nobody living there.”

There were reports of a loud noise at the time, which the fire chief said was the result of an explosion.

“There was a 20-lb. propane tank that did explode,” he said.

About 20 members of Oyster River Fire Rescue attended the call and were on site until about 2:30 a.m., while Green stayed a bit later on watch as a precaution.

At this time, there is no indication of what caused the fire to start.

“We’re in the investigation stage still,” Green said.

