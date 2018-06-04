Oyama student wins Remembrance Day writing award

In the photo (from left) are Audrey Risso; Jim White, president of Royal Canadian Legion branch 26; Marcus Hodelet; and John Cashin, Legion poppy campaign chairman. Photo: Contributed

Presentation of National Award for Junior Poetry to Marcus Hodelet of Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna.

A Grade 6 student at Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School has won a prestigious award for a poem he wrote about Remembrance Day.

Marcus Hodelet, from Oyama, was presented with a plaque as well as monetary award in honour of his moving poem which he read to the school assembly on Grand Parents Day.

A plaque was also presented to the school in honour of his achievement.

Royal Canadian Legions across Canada sponsor these awards by asking schools to have students submit paintings, prose or poetry to them.

The submissions are judged at the local level, and advance to both zone and provincial evaluations.

The provincial winners are displayed in the Parliament buildings in Ottawa for one year.

Pictured are: L-R Audrey Risso; Jim White, President of Branch 26; Marcus Hodelet; & John Cashin, Poppy Chairman.