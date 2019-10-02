Owners of Penticton’s Throttle Thrashers look to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski and Cole Marten are in the running to take their rebuilt 2013 Scion FR-S to Vegas

Two Penticton residents have a strong chance of seeing their car entered into the automotive industry’s largest event in Las Vegas, Nev.

Chelsie Lesnoski and Cole Marten have qualified for an online competition to have their vehicle cat the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Vegas from Nov. 5 to 8. If their car, a 2013 Scion FR-S, receives the most votes in the contest, it will be entered into the SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns 27 & Under category.

Lesnoski and Marten own Throttle Thrashers Garage, a local business specializing in a wide variety of services such as building custom show cars. Lesnoski said her car qualified for the competition in Seattle, Wash., and it would be a “dream come true” to have it showcased at the SEMA show.

An in-progress picture of the renovation Chelsie Lesnoski and Cole Marten, owners of Penticton’s Throttle Thrashers Garage, undertook on the 2013 Scion FR-S they’re hoping to enter in the upcoming SEMA show in Las Vegas. In order to enter, they need to come in first in this online voting competition. (Contributed)

“I bought this car absolutely bone stock three years ago with no prior experience in the industry. I decided to go to school for auto body and refinishing. Since purchasing this car, I have: completed a moulded rocket bunny wide-body, refinished the car in a custom purple I developed, designed and built various different custom parts for this car, put the car on air suspension, and most recently with the help of my partner Cole (Marten) completed a custom, never before done, RB25 swapped 86 chassis,” writes Lesnoski on her car’s voting profile on the contest. “This car has never been worked on by a shop and is all garage built with the progress photos to show for it. I am very proud of this car and having the opportunity to showcase my work at SEMA would be a dream come true.”

A before and after shot of the 2013 Scion FR-S that Chelsie Lesnoski and Cole Marten rebuilt. The two own Penticton’s Throttle Thrashers Garage and are hoping to enter the car in the SEMA show. (Contributed)

Voting for the contest closes on Oct. 4, and Lesnoski said that people can vote once every day with their name and email. The winner of the contest will be announced on Oct. 7. Click here to vote.

