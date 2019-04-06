Owners of dog stolen from Langford yard offering $1,000 reward

Lilly, a bluetick hound, was stolen from a yard in Langford on the night of April 3. (Karen Emerson/Facebook)

The family of a dog that was stolen from a Langford yard is offering a reward for her safe return.

On April 3, West Shore RCMP received a complaint from a Langford resident around 11 p.m. who said their dog, a bluetick hound named Lilly, was stolen from their fenced yard.

Karen Emerson, the resident, said she and her husband heard some barking coming from the yard that night which isn’t uncommon as they have many dogs and live near wildlife.

“My husband got up, took a look outside, saw Lilly, saw the pen and everybody was in there and nobody was around,” Emerson said. “About 15 minutes later the barking started again.”

Emerson said when the dogs continued to bark, her husband put his boots on, went outside and saw that Lilly was gone.

After looking around the property, the couple found a small plastic bag of dog food beside Lilly’s pen and damage on the top of it.

Emerson said neighbors told her they saw a car parked behind their home that night as well, but couldn’t make out its details because it was dark outside.

Lilly’s owners are offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return. She has been a part of the family for six years.

Emerson said if someone wants to return Lilly but does not want to talk to the family or police, they can call ROAM at 778-977-6260.

The family received a tip that Lilly may have been sighted near Camosun College on Interurban Road but Emerson said a few hours of searching the area turned up nothing.

“We just want her back home as soon as possible,” Emerson said. “No questions asked, we just want her back.”

Lilly is described as an eight-year-old bluetick hound, 85 pounds with a mostly black coat with bits of white and two white spots on the top of her head. She has light brown paws, a tattoo in her ear and a slight cut in one of her ears.

Lilly was wearing a pink collar when she was taken.

West Shore RCMP investigators attended Emerson’s home in the 1700-block of Falcon Heights Road after receiving the complaint.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident, anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lilly or with information on who may have taken her to call police at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

