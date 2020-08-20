Owner claims lost ring

The Kelowna RCMP announced the owner claimed the ring at the detachment

The search is over for the owner of a missing ring.

The Kelowna RCMP announced a few hours after the notification of the lost ring was sent out, a Kelowna man came to the detachment to claim the ring.

Police said he had lost his wedding ring in mid-June and was delighted to have it back.

“The ring has been on his finger for more than 40 years and we are delighted that it is back where it belongs,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

The ring was brought to the detachment on Aug. 19 by a local business owner.

