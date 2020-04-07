‘Overwhelming, incredible’ support for foreign workers following West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

'...Our team seems to be recovering well - symptoms are resolving'

As the team of temporary foreign workers at a West Kelowna agricultural business continue to self-isolate, community support has not been in short supply.

On March 31, an outbreak of COVID-19 was announced among 75 workers — 63 migrant and 12 local — at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. Following the outbreak, Interior Health mandated isolation and subsequent testing of 27 workers, a total of 19 tested positive for the virus.

“We are so inspired by and grateful for the overwhelming, incredible support we have received from many of you, and our community, during this challenging time,” read a post on Bylands’ Facebook page.

“Many of you have reached out to offer help, food, or general support for our seasonal guest workers – thank you. Your generous offers have been communicated or provided to our workers, and this has helped with their morale and feeling of belonging in our community.”

The post continues, saying workers seem to be recovering well.

“Symptoms are resolving, and many of the workers are reporting their readiness and willingness to come back to work when they can.”

“Our management team has shifted its priorities to distribute nutritious and culturally appropriate food to our guest workers, partnering with Sysco. We have done this in a physically distanced and safe manner.”

Bylands Nurseries is continuing to work closely with Interior Health to ensure best practices in terms of sanitation, operations, and employee housing situations.

