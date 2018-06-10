Overwhelmed with support, Starbright can now help children shine brighter

Rhonda Nelson could not stop smiling as she watched a team of volunteers build two sheds and transform the covered patio of Starbright Children’s Development Centre.

“I can hardly believe the generosity of the people in this community, to give their time and ensure that we can provide for these little children. To give them what they need and keep the items that are so precious to us in good shape. We don’t have a lot of funds to keep replacing items,” Nelson, executive director of Starbright Children’s Development Centre said.

The Paul Lee Foundation and Kara and Associates Personal Real Estate Corporation have donated two sheds to the centre and the TD Dilworth staff have volunteered their time to put them together and put a colourful new coat of pain on the patio. Creating a space where the physiotherapy department and autism program have a secure and clean area to store the therapeutic items for the preschool children that are a part of Starbright.

“We are pressed for space, many things had to be stored on patio, but now we can store everything properly to keep it all clean and organized,” Nelson said.

When Kara Rosart heard about what Starbright Children’s Development Centre needed from Coun. Mohini Singh she did not waste any time in finding a way to help

“Mohini told me they needed help, I said I’m in. Whatever cost, I am here to pay,” Rosart said. “I feel honoured to be able to help these kids that need a little extra help.”

Nelson held back tears as she watched the patio be painted and sheds be built, “Everyone that works here is so committed to children, to their families and they give as much of themselves as they possibly can. Now we have what we need.”

