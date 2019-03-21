Overturned vessels, simulated smoke expected in Victoria harbour for Coast Guard exercise

Coast Guard and other first responders will be on the water from 1 - 4 p.m. Thursday

While you may be worried if you spot Canadian Coast Guard boats roaring toward smoke and an overturned vessel in Victoria’s harbour Thursday afternoon, they are just conducting a search and rescue practice exercise.

Coast Guard and other first responders will be on the water from 1 – 4 p.m. Thursday in the waters between Fisherman’s Wharf and Ogden Point.

A number of vessels will be involved and there is a possibility of seeing simulated smoke and/or overturned boats.

A Transport Canada operations notice said the exercise will stay clear of the float plane runways and minimal disruptions are expected.

