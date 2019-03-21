Overturned vessels, simulated smoke expected in Victoria harbour for Coast Guard exercise

While you may be worried if you spot Canadian Coast Guard boats roaring toward smoke and an overturned vessel in Victoria’s harbour Thursday afternoon, they are just conducting a search and rescue practice exercise.
Coast Guard and other first responders will be on the water from 1 – 4 p.m. Thursday in the waters between Fisherman’s Wharf and Ogden Point.
A number of vessels will be involved and there is a possibility of seeing simulated smoke and/or overturned boats.
A Transport Canada operations notice said the exercise will stay clear of the float plane runways and minimal disruptions are expected.
