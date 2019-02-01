Overturned semi closes Inland Island Highway northbound at Jubilee

A semi is being unloaded and recovered from the ditch after it overturned on the Inland Island Highway Friday morning. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

An overturned semi truck has caused a significant detour around most of Campbell River this morning.

Traffic heading northbound on the Inland Island Highway must exit at Jubilee Parkway and drivers heading toward the highway on Jubilee Parkway is being stopped at the Dogwood Street intersection and are being asked which way they’re heading once they get to the highway and being turned around if they say “north.”

Southbound traffic through the area has been reduced to a single lane.

Crews are currently on scene unloading the overturned truck, but there’s no word yet on when the highway will be re-opened.