Oversize load collides with Highway 1 overpass in Chilliwack

Traffic disrupted eastbound around Lickman Road over pass Monday morning

By noon Monday, eastbound traffic was still disrupted on Highway 1 after a truck carrying an oversized load collided with the Lickman Road overpass several hours prior.

The back end of the load was seriously damaged, however it did not appeare the bridge had sustained any serious damage.

The right lane was littered with debris ripped from the truck, backing up traffic as far west as the Yale Road overpass.

Traffic was also slow along Yale Road West as motorists tried to avoid the accident scene.

Oversize commercial loads require special permits through the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) office.

Those driving with “extraordinary loads” may require special authorizations and permits not only from CVSE, but also local authorities and utilities.

Those permits are required for vehicles with overweight loads, but also for those that exceed 4.4 metres in width and/or 4.88 metres in height.

One experienced truck driver explained that the permit does not tell a driver which overpasses are under the height of the load being transported so it’s up to a driver to do a route survey in advance.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Up to $500,000 fine and potential jail time for feeding seals
Next story
Traffic on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke moving again

Just Posted

Oversize load collides with Highway 1 overpass in Chilliwack

 

LETTERS: Let’s keep the Cariboo Chilcotin as livable as we can

  • 21 hours ago

 

‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

  • 21 hours ago

 

Talks scheduled as Mount Polley Mine strike enters seventh week

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read