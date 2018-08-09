Overnight worked planned on 5th Street in Courtenay

The final step in the underground water upgrades on 5th Street in Courtenay will occur overnight on Monday and Tuesday. This is the final stage of completing the underground water work that replaced water pipes installed over 60 years ago.

The overnight work will be concentrated at the intersection of 5th and Fitzgerald Avenue. The intersection will be closed to traffic both nights. Working overnight will minimize impacts to businesses in this block.

Once this is complete, the road will be put back together with focus shifting to installing new sidewalks and curbs. Construction is expected to be complete in October.

Crews will work between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and will try to minimize noise impacts to the surrounding area as much as possible. Crews are working as quickly as possible to complete the underground work. Notifications to affected properties and the travelling public will continue through construction.

