Overnight work on 26th Street in Courtenay

Contractors working on behalf of the City of Courtenay will be installing a connection to a stormwater main on 26th Street between Cliffe and Fitzgerald avenues. Due to high daytime traffic volumes in this area, work will be taking place overnight starting Monday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

During overnight work, traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating on 26th. The sidewalk on the north side of 26th will be closed to pedestrians. Traffic control personnel will be on site to assist and direct all commuters, including vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles.

Construction lighting will be used to conduct the work safely. While there will be noise due to construction, crews will make every effort to minimize impacts to the surrounding area wherever possible. Thank you for your understanding while crews complete these necessary upgrades.

Paving and concrete work to restore the road, curb and sidewalk will be completed later in the week, during the day. All work on 26th is expected to be completed by end of day on Friday, Nov. 8; however, schedules may change due to weather.

Schedules will be updated as work progresses.

Visit www.courtenay.ca/26thStreet2019 for up to date project information.