Overnight fire engulfs Saanich home

The cause of a fire that engulfed a Saanich home early Wednesday morning is under investigation.
Saanich firefighters responded to the home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue, parallel to the Trans-Canada Highway, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Aug. 11.
Shortly after 4 a.m., the department tweeted that the fire had been extinguished and firefighters remain on scene. The cause is under investigation and the department hasn’t revealed the extent of the damage.
More to come.
