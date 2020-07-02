Overnight fire destroyed garage at vacant house near downtown Chilliwack

The same property on Reece Avenue on the corner of Victor saw a suspicious fire last month

Fire destroyed a detached garage at a vacant house in the 45000 block Reece on July 2, 2020. (Paul Henderson/The Progress)

A fire broke out overnight in the detached garage of a vacant home in the 46000 block of Reece Avenue on July 2.

The incident that completely destroyed the garage is now under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department.

It’s the same location that was the scene of an arson fire on June 8, 2020, the property on Reece on the corner of Victor Street.

This time crews from Halls 1, 4, 5 and 6 responded at 12:30 a.m. and arrived on-scene to find heavy flames and smoke showing from the garage.

“Crews established a water supply from a nearby hydrant and initiated a defensive attack on the quickly spreading fire,” said Chris Wilson, assistant fire chief, emergency preparedness, Chilliwack Fire Department.

Most of the fire was knocked down within an hour.

The garage sustained heavy fire damage; a nearby fence and cedar hedging were also damaged, but there were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

When fire broke out on June 8 in the vacant house, a fire department official took the opportunity to remind all absentee landlords about the increased risks.

“Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind owners of vacant homes that they face an increased risk when it comes to property damage which includes vandalism, theft and or fire damage,” said assistant fire chief Mike Bourdon.

A vacant house fire also adds to the risk of firefighter injury, he said.

