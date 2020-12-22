Overnight East Kelowna fire deemed suspicious

Fortunately, there were no injuries due to the fire

An overnight fire in East Kelowna fire has been deemed suspicious by the Kelowna Fire Department.

According to platoon captain Kelly Stephens, crews responded to a report of a garage fire at 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 22. Flames were reportedly coming from the outside of an attached garage of a single-family home in the 3500-block of Reekie Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they confirmed heavy black smoke and flames extending from the garage to the one-storey residence.

Stephens said four engines, a command unit and a rescue truck, with a total of 16 fire department personnel, fought the fire. Kelowna RCMP officers and FortisBC crew were also onsite to assist.

“An offensive fire attack was deployed and the fire was controlled and kept from extending into the house” Stephens said in a statement.

“The building sustained fire damage to the garage and attic area.”

One resident and a dog were able to get out safely and there were no injuries reported, but emergency support services still came to assist the resident and the dog.

Stephens said the cause of the fire is suspicious and is now being investigated by the Kelowna RCMP.

