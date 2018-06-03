Overdose prevention forum returns to Sooke

In response to the overdose crisis, Westshore AVI’s Health Clinic is offering an educational forum in Sooke on June 21. Last year, a similar training course was held, which taught people how to be prepared in the case of an overdose, including what to do, signs to look for, breathing techniques, and how to use a naloxone kit. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

In response to the overdose crisis, Westshore AVI’s Health Clinic is offering an educational forum in Sooke this month.

The goal of the session is to help the community better understand drug use issues. It will feature multiple guest speakers discussing the overdose crisis.

The presentations begin at 6:30 p.m., where Dr. Randal Mason will speak about treatment for substance dependency.

Following this, Cindy Andrew will present on how to talk to youth about wellness and the risks of substances, and Jenny Howard will share a personal experience and talk about the Moms Stop the Harm program.

Moms Stop the Harm is a group that advocates for drug policy changes and supports families who have lost loved ones to overdose.

There will be an open discussion, and the audience is encouraged to engage and ask questions.

Those who want to do overdose prevention training can come to the meeting at 6 p.m. and receive a free naloxone kit to take home.

Last year, a similar training course was held, which taught people how to be prepared in the case of an overdose, including what to do, signs to look for, breathing techniques, and how to use a naloxone kit.

This year’s event takes place on June 21 at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd.

To find out more information, or to reserve a spot in the forum, please visit eventbrite.ca.