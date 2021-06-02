Overdose claims life in Port Hardy over the weekend

'At this point it's an overdose, no foul play involved, and is now a coroner's case'

RCMP are reminding people that any kind of drug these days could be laced. (Black Press media file)

The Port Hardy RCMP confirmed there was an overdose death in town last weekend.

Last Saturday (May 29), at around 11:00 a.m., a call to paramedics was made by someone who was with an unresponsive male off the trail near the Highview Trailer Park.

The RCMP were then alerted and as they arrived on scene, “paramedics were in the midst of CPR before the man was pronounced dead,” confirmed Acting Detachment Commander Corp. Martin Giguere. “At this point it’s an overdose, no foul play involved and is now a coroner’s case.”

Giguere added it’s very important to report any drug activity to the RCMP or crimestoppers.

“Any drug these days could be laced with fentanyl or carfentanyl, the slightest contact with your skin could make you overdose.”

Contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court.

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Island Gazette