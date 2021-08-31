Overdose awareness events in Abbotsford and Mission offer remembrance ceremonies

Naloxone training, resources, community walks and more offered to the public

An event in Mission today (Aug. 31, 2021) will offer Naloxone training, as part of International Overdose Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)

Today (Aug. 31) is International Overdose Day, and awareness events are taking place in communities all over the Lower Mainland.

There are three events taking place in Abbotsford today.

The first is a gathering from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jubilee Park.

Secondly, the Drug War Survivors are holding an Overdose Awareness Day March, starting at Jubilee Park and moving to Trinity Memorial United Church. That is followed by a free barbecue, speakers, music and awards.

“Come join us to honour those we have lost and push for change for our communities,” the organizers say.

And tonight, people are gathering at Mill Lake Park between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., in shelter 2.

That event is being hosted by the Life Recovery Association, and is a Memorial Walk and Gathering. The welcome and walk begins at about 6:30 and the memorial ceremony is at 7:30 p.m.

All events are open to the public.

In Mission, there is an Overdose Awareness Day Artwalk hosted by Mission Overdose Community Action Team at 4 p.m. Community art is displayed in downtown Mission businesses. There will also be music by MarKarn, and the Low Barrier Chorus, along with resource table, Naloxone training, and a remembrance vigil at 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: BLACK PRESS OVERDOSE AWARENESS GUIDE

