Jesse Atton of AVI Health & Community Services demonstrates how to use a Take Home Naloxone Kit at the Overdose Awareness Day held at Spirit Square on Friday. It was a day to remember friends and loved ones that have been lost and to celebrate those who survived. Stories were shared at the event and informational presentations were given as well as training on the naloxone kits. See more on Friday about last weekend’s Overdose Awareness events. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Overdose Awareness Day marked in Campbell River

Overdose Awareness Day was held at Spirit Square on Friday.

Overdose Awareness Day was held at Spirit Square on Friday.

It was a day to remember friends and loved ones that have been lost and to celebrate those who survived. Stories were shared at the event and presentations were given on updates and information as well as training on the naloxone kits.

RELATED: AVI Health & Community Services warns about deadly substances as fatal overdoses mount on North Island

RELATED: AIDS Vancouver Island announces launch of new brand and identity

@AlstrTeditor@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember
Next story
Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Just Posted

Most Read