Jesse Atton of AVI Health & Community Services demonstrates how to use a Take Home Naloxone Kit at the Overdose Awareness Day held at Spirit Square on Friday. It was a day to remember friends and loved ones that have been lost and to celebrate those who survived. Stories were shared at the event and informational presentations were given as well as training on the naloxone kits. See more on Friday about last weekend’s Overdose Awareness events. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Overdose Awareness Day marked in Campbell River
Overdose Awareness Day was held at Spirit Square on Friday.
Overdose Awareness Day was held at Spirit Square on Friday.
It was a day to remember friends and loved ones that have been lost and to celebrate those who survived. Stories were shared at the event and presentations were given on updates and information as well as training on the naloxone kits.
RELATED: AVI Health & Community Services warns about deadly substances as fatal overdoses mount on North Island
RELATED: AIDS Vancouver Island announces launch of new brand and identity
@AlstrTeditor@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter