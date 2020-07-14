Overdose advisory issued in Nanaimo

Island Health warns of increase in overdoses from opioids and stimulants

An overdose alert is now in effect in Nanaimo.

Island Health issued an advisory Tuesday afternoon, July 14, warning of an increase in overdoses in Nanaimo from opioids and stimulants. The advisory says there is “increased risk with smoking.”

The notice says to call 911 right away if someone overdose, provide rescue breathing and administer naloxone if available.

Island Health notes that Nanaimo’s overdose prevention site at 437 Wesley St. is open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and substances can be tested there. It also promotes the Lifeguard mobile app.

Drug users are advised to do a little “tester” hit before taking a regular hit, and stagger use with a friend so someone can respond if needed.

The advisory is in effect until July 21.

