Overdose advisory issued for Campbell River

Island Health issued an overdose advisory for the Campbell River area on April 13.

The notice reads that “there is an increase in overdoses in the Campbell River area from opioids and stimulants, increased risk with both injection and inhalation.”

People are advised to visit the local Overdose Prevention Service (OPS), which is at the Vancouver Island Mental Health Society at unit 5, 1330 Dogwood Street.

The OPS offers harm reduction supplies, witnessed consumption for safer drug use and rapid overdose response. The Island Health notice says to have drugs checked at the OPS before using.

Other strategies for safer use listed on the notice are to carry Naloxone and have an overdose response plan, to do a tester before the regular hit, to avoid using alone, to use the LifeguardApp and to stagger use with a friend so someone can respond if needed.

The notice also reads that if someone overdoses, “call 911 immediately, provide rescue breathing and give Naloxone.”

