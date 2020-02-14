Overall response numbers for Kimberley Fire Department lowest in years: report

The 2019 CKFD statistical report shows the lowest numbers for responses since 2010.

The City of Kimberley Fire Department (CKFD) has released their statistical report for 2019, with findings showing that overall numbers for service were down last year.

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, February 10, 2020, Fire Chief Rick Prasad presented the report to Council.

Prasad says that there’s a two year trend so far with overall response numbers being down.

“Touch wood that we continue to see that trend because it means a safer community,” Prasad said.

WATCH: City of Kimberley, Fire Department large-scale emergency exercise

In 2019 CKFD responses were down six per cent from the previous year (183 vs 195). Notable increases included ambulance assistance, back yard burning, false alarms, grass and bush fires and natural gas leaks.

There were notable reduced numbers of responses in automatic alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, first aid and motor vehicle accidents, Prasad explained in the report.

“The 2019 total of 183 responses represents the second lowest number of responses within the last ten years,” Prasad said, noting that in 2010 there were 175 responses.

“Decreases in responses where populations that are increasing often indicate effective administrative strategies,” Prasad wrote.

Some of those strategies include higher building construction standards and code enforcement, increased fire safety code requirements and enforcement, increased public education, an effective communications program and an effective fire response program.

“In summary, 2019 was operationally slower with only three fires categorized as structural,” Prasad explained. “As the frequency of these events remains low our response demands remain low, yet our training demands become higher to compensate for the lack of operational expertise.”

He adds tat the members of the fire department are thankful for the support of Council and City management in maintaining the department’s operational readiness, especially through their backing of training and equipment programs.

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kimberley Bulletin