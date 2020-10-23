Over 5,000 without power in Central Okanagan

Large outages in Kelowna, West Kelowna which started just after 11 a.m.

A power outage in West Kelowna has affected over 3,000 customers. (BC Hydro)

Weather may be the cause of power outages across the Central Okanagan.

In Kelowna, 1353 FortisBC customers in the Pridham-Bankhead area are without power due to an outage which started at 11:15 (Oct. 23). An additional 11 are affected just north off Valley Rd.

In West Kelowna, 3294 BC Hydro customers in the Westbank area are affected by a large outage which started at 11:06 a.m.

A crew has been assigned to the problem, which is under investigation.

Nearby just west of there, another 491 customers are without power. A crew has also been assigned to this outage.

A crew is heading to an outage affecting 3,294 customers in #WestKelowna. They'll post updates here: https://t.co/ADb0NsLaMs pic.twitter.com/ql36HR6QVn — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 23, 2020

READ MORE: Your photos: Okanagan’s first snowfall

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle incident closes Coquihalla Highway in both directions

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphilLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar