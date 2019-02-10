Over 5,000 in still without power across South Vancouver Island

BC Hydro crews working around the clock to restore outages

Just over 5,000 BC Hydro customers remain without power Sunday morning. (BC Hydro)

Over 5,000 are still without power Sunday morning after weekend snowfall and wind damaged lines across South Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro reports that 61 outages are affecting 5,107 customers in the region.

A few #BCStorm updates this morning as crews continue to work on restoration; just under 10,000 customers remain out of power, including around #YYJ #Saanich #Abbotsford #MapleRidge and #MissionBC. Additional crews continue to arrive to hard-hit areas to assist. — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 10, 2019

But crews have made massive progress – on Saturday morning over 15,000 customers were impacted by outages after brutal Arctic outflow winds ripped through lines and knocked down trees around Greater Victoria. The national weather service said winds gusted up to 90 km/hour.

On Sunday Greater Victoria was forecasted five to 10 centimetres of snow with temperatures getting down to -4 degrees overnight, -13 degrees with wind chill.

BC Hydro said crews are working around the clock to get power restored across the Island.

Outages can be reported online or by phone at 1-800-224-9376.

With files from Shalu Mehta.