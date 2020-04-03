Over 440 complaints issued in 3 months about Central Kootenay governments: B.C. Ombudsperson

Most common complaints were about decisions and bylaw enforcement in local governments

B.C.’s Ombudsperson office received over 440 complaints about local governments within the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.

According to an online document sent from the Ombudsperson to RDCK chair Aimee Watson, 89 of the complaints were about decisions made by local governments, 67 of the complaints were about operations in local governments and 64 of the complaints were about bylaw enforcement.

Other issues included, 36 complaints regarding zoning and development procedures within local governments, 35 complaints regarding communication in local governments and 42 complaints were about other topics within local governments.

In the report, the Ombudsperson said bylaw officers attended a home in the RDCK on fifteen separate occasions between Aug. 2017 and July 2019. The complainant was made by the residence’s neighbour and the Ombudsperson said bylaw officers acted appropriately when completing bylaw inspections at the residence’s property.

B.C.’s Ombudsperson investigates thousands of complaints made about local and provincial organizations each year.

An interview request to the B.C. Ombudsperson office about the complaints wasn’t returned to Castlegar News.

