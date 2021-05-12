Over 42,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine given to South Okanagan residents

That includes more than half of the residents in the Penticton local health area

The number of vaccinated in people in the South Okanagan is continuing to rise.

As of May 12, Interior Health has distributed 42,209 first doses, and more than half of the Penticton local health area has received at least their first dose.

In the Penticton local health area, which stretches from Kaleden to Naramata, there have been 24,270 out of 46,664 people who have been given the first shot of the vaccine.

Summerland has distributed 5,316 first doses in a local health area with a population of 13,394.

In Summerland health authorities have made the vaccine available to all adults 18 and over in an attempt to curtail the high rate of transmission in the community.

The community had the third-highest per capita rate of daily new cases in the province, according to the April 30 COVID-19 update from the BC Centre for Disease Control. Since then, it has dropped to have similar numbers as nearby Penticton.

Oliver has distributed 5,228 first doses and Osoyoos 3,304. The Southern Okanagan local health area, which also includes Okanagan Falls, has 21,956 residents according to the provincial government.

The Similkameen Valley communities have also been making steady progress.

Keremeos’ local health area of 5,806 residents has had 2,294 vaccines delivered so far, while Princeton has distributed 1,797 to its 6,088 residents.

Those first vaccine dose numbers do not include doses distributed through First Nations Health Authorities.

Anyone aged 18 and older can register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through B.C.’s age-based rollout. Visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca for more information on how to register.

You can also register for your vaccination by calling 1-833-838-2323.

Additionally, adults over 30 years old can choose to be vaccinated at a local pharmacy. Participating pharmacies are listed on the BC Pharmacy Association website with details describing how to book through them directly. You have to register with each individual pharmacy.

