Over 3,000 customers lose power

High winds to blame for Quesnel outages on Tuesday morning

High winds have caused power outages affecting over 3,000 customers in and around Quesnel on Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro’s online outage map show large swatch of West Quesnel are without power since 8:30 a.m due to a wire down. Crews have been assigned to remedy the problem.

Correlieu Secondary School, a number of businesses and 183 customers are affected.

Another outage occurred south of the Quesnel river shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Houses west of Maple Heights Rd, south of Graham Ave, north of Red Bluff Road and east of Rolph Street are without power with 586 customer are affected.

A fallen tree is responsible for an outage affecting 1882 customers .

Houses south of Quesnel Canyon Road and east of Glassford Road are also without power as of 8:41 a.m.

Two power outages are also being reported on the road to Nazko north of Bouchie Lake.

Check BC Hydro’s Outage Map for updates.

