Over 200 properties put on evacuation alert due to Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton

The Penticton Indian Band Council has authorized an evacuation alert for over 200 properties in Skaha Hills, Riva Ridge, Holiday Hills RV Resort, as well as in the PIB Lower Village south of Shingle Creek due to the Skaha Creek fire.

This evacuation alert was issued around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The evacuation alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate should it be found necessary. Community members will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The Skaha Creek fire burning southwest of Penticton’s airport is now over 200 hectares, BC Wildfire confirmed Monday.

“Yesterday’s growth was driven by wind and dry fuel,” said Roslyn Johnson, information officer for the Okanagan Complex Team that has taken over the wildfire.

The wildfire, which is believed to be human-caused, started about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. By Sunday afternoon it was over 50 hectares, ballooning to over 150 by nightfall. The flames climbing down the hill during the night made for stressful times for residents in the Skaha Hills and PIB Lower Village areas.

