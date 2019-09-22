Over 200 Hotel Georgia hospitality workers join ‘open-ended strike’

Unionized workers at Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront have also walked out

Unionized hospitality workers at Rosewood Hotel Georgia started picketing Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 to back demands for safe and stable work. (Unite Here Local 40 Facebook photo)

Workers at Rosewood Hotel Georgia started picketing Sunday to back demands for safe and stable work.

The iconic West Georgia Street hotel is the fourth to join what Unite Here Local 40 has described as an “open-ended strike.”

The labour union posted on Facebook that over 200 unionized hospitality workers at the Hotel Georgia walked off the job Saturday night around midnight “after negotiations with the hotel broke down.”

“On this rainy Sunday morning the workers begin their picket, fighting for respect and working conditions which match the five-star service they provide on a daily basis,” the union said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the hotel for comment.

Workers at the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront hotels walked out Thursday.

READ MORE: Unionized workers launch ‘open-ended strike’ at three Vancouver hotels

karissa.gall@blackpress.caLike us on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BCNews/

” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/blackpressmedia

” target=”_blank”>Twitter