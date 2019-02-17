Over 100 take the Vancouver Island polar plunge

Victoria Police Department members “freezin for a reason” at the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC on Sunday morning. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Staff sergeant Henry from Sooke RCMP was getting ready for the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC. He ended up taking the win for best costume at the plunge! (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Over 100 brave souls braved brisk B.C. waters at Oak Bay’s Willows Beach Sunday morning as part of the second annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

Special Olympics BC athletes and Greater Victoria police forces, fire departments, companies and members of the public were “freezin for a reason” – diving into the icy cold ocean to raise money for Special Olympics BC.

More than $25,000 was raised by the brave and bitterly cold swimmers.

“We were thrilled with the turnout of plungers and the community that came out to watch,” said Charlotte Taylor, Special Olympics BC manager of fund development. “We’re happy to see this event growing and getting bigger.”

Taylor said this year’s plunge raised about $5,000 more than the year prior.

Check it out!! We froze but we had tons of fun! Thanks everyone for supporting us. Team RCMP Copsicles came in 2nd place and raised over $6000 for Special Olympics BC!!!!!! #bcrcmp #westshorercmp #sookercmp #oceansidercmp pic.twitter.com/MNVTtEUaAE — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) February 17, 2019

.@vicpdcanada made a big splash at the @sobcsociety #PolarPlunge at #WillowsBeach this morning. We had 40 VicPD officers taking the plunge raising over $16,000 as a team. Thanks Victoria! This will help individuals with intellectual disabilities compete in sports. @BCLETR pic.twitter.com/d3tdUqCAVm — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) February 17, 2019