‘Outpouring of support’ to remember crash victim Gabe Choi

GoFundMe at almost $28K for corrections officer who succumbed after wrong-way highway crash

A GoFundMe set up for Gabe Choi, a corrections officer killed in a highway crash, saw hundreds of donations in the first 24 hours. (GoFundMe)

Hundreds of people have donated to a GoFundMe campaign in memory of Gabe Choi, who died after a horrific highway crash early Tuesday morning.

Choi will be “greatly missed and fondly remembered,” according to the page set up by organizer David Pistecky, his friend, teammate and colleague.

Choi, a federal corrections officer, was heading east on his way to work in Agassiz, when he reportedly was struck head-on by a driver who was fleeing police by speeding the wrong way down the highway.

“There has been a huge outpouring of support and a desire to help,” according to the GoFundMe set up for Choi Wednesday morning.

The campaign raised more than $28,000 with more than 300 people donating in the first 15 hours.

“Gabe Choi was a beloved son, brother, family member, boyfriend, friend, teammate, and colleague. He was always ready to offer up a smile and his positive energy was contagious.

The crash was reported at sometime after 4 a.m. on Dec. 29, and it killed the driver and passenger of the car that had been travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided with Choi’s vehicle near Lickman Road in Chilliwack.

The wrong-way driver had been fleeing police, according to the RCMP, which triggered an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO), a watchdog agency of police actions.

The page recounts the tragic details from his friend.

“Gabe survived the accident and fought for his life.

“Everyone waited and hoped he would be able make it through, only to hear the devastating news that Gabe did not make it and died of his injuries that evening.

All the proceeds of this GoFundMe fundraiser will be forwarded to Gabe’s parents to help with his final arrangements.

