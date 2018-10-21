Outgoing RDN directors honoured

Electoral Area G director Joe Stanhope (right), who is retiring, was honoured by the Regional District of Nanaimo and was handed a present by board chair Bill Veenhof at Tuesday night’s board meeting. — Michael Briones photo

The Regional District of Nanaimo honoured its outgoing directors at its board meeting on Tuesday night.

Six directors did not run in this municipal election. They are Electoral Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington) director Julian Fell, Electoral Area G (Dashwood, Englishman River, French Creek) director Joe Stanhope, City of Parksville director Marc Lefebvre, Electoral Area A (South Wellington, Cassidy, Cedar) director Alec McPherson, City of Nanaimo director Bill McKay, City of Nanaimo director Bill Bestwick and City of Nanaimo director Diane Brennan.

RDN board chair Bill Veenhof presented each of the outgoing directors a plaque in recognition of their years of service.