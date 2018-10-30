Outgoing council leaves Christmas gift

Penticton city council voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a holiday tradition intact.

Once again, street parking will be free in downtown Penticton on Saturdays through the month of December.

“We have done this for the last several years,” said bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert, adding that Kelowna and Vernon do the same for the Christmas shopping season.

By providing free parking in the city’s core, it doesn’t only encourage citizens to shop downtown, Siebert explained, but is also a chance to show off the revitalization efforts along Main Street.

Both the Downtown Penticton Association and the city, Siebert continued, recognize small businesses, like many of the shops downtown, play a vital role in the local economy by providing jobs and enhancing the downtown neighbourhood.

The free parking only applies to on-street parking. Lots, both private and city-owned, will still be charging. Tina Siebert, bylaw supervisor, said the city will lose about $5,000 in parking income over the five Saturdays in December. That’s considered minimal, she explained, but wanted to bring the cost to council’s attention, given that overall parking income is lower than expected, due to the bylaw services teams’ focus on other issues in the community.

The request was submitted by the Downtown Penticton Association in support of the downtown business community.

“With the additional activities taking place downtown during the Christmas season, the addition of free parking on Saturdays will provide an additional incentive for customers to visit downtown,” reads Siebert’s report to council.

The free on-street parking takes effect Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2018, returning to normal Jan. 1, 2019

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram