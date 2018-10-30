Outgoing council leaves Christmas gift

Penticton city council voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a holiday tradition intact.
Once again, street parking will be free in downtown Penticton on Saturdays through the month of December.
The free parking only applies to on-street parking. Lots, both private and city-owned, will still be charging. Tina Siebert, bylaw supervisor, said the city will lose about $5,000 in parking income over the five Saturdays in December. That’s considered minimal, she explained, but wanted to bring the cost to council’s attention, given that overall parking income is lower than expected, due to the bylaw services teams’ focus on other issues in the community.
The request was submitted by the Downtown Penticton Association in support of the downtown business community.
“With the additional activities taking place downtown during the Christmas season, the addition of free parking on Saturdays will provide an additional incentive for customers to visit downtown,” reads Siebert’s report to council.
The free on-street parking takes effect Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2018, returning to normal Jan. 1, 2019
Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
