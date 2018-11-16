Outdoor terrace opens at City Hall

The outdoor terrace renovation is the final component of the Timms Community Centre renewal.

Mayor Val van den Broek said the new space can be used for many events. Miranda Fatur Langley Times

The City of Langley showed off its newly renovated outdoor terrace at a grand opening ceremony on Friday night at City Hall.

While refreshments were served, Mayor Val van den Broek shared the key components of the outdoor addition, which was the final component of the Timms Community Centre renewal project.

“Key features of this project include the demolition of existing brick walls, steps and ramp, replacement of the deck surface, forming, pouring and completion of concrete walls, completion of all exterior lighting, fabrication and installation of the metal fence and signage and installation of the City’s new logo,” explained Van den Broek.

The space will be used for a multitude of special events including retreats, weddings, receptions, programs and more.

“It’s just a nice space and it’s good to be outside getting the fresh air,” added Van den Broek.

The mayor and several councillors participated in an official ‘ribbon cutting,’ and students from the Langley Music School provided entertainment for the evening.

City chief administrative officer Francis Cheung said the outdoor terrace has been in the making for approximately nine months.

Cheung also confirmed the terrace will be open all year. He added it allows for a ‘cozy, intimate atmosphere’ in the City.

The space is located on the corner of Douglas Crescent and 204 St and is accessed from inside City Hall.