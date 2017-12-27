Outdoor rinks ready for action

The outdoor community ice rinks located at Kinnaird Park are now open offering a free activity

Sandra McPhail and her mom Jenny were two of the skaters who enjoyed Castlegar's outdoor rinks last year. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

The outdoor community ice rinks located at Kinnaird Park are now open offering a great free outdoor activity while the kids are out of school.

The rinks are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m every day depending on the weather. They usually remain open until late January or early February, as long as the temperatures stay at freezing or below.

The ice can be found at the back side of the park, at the ball fields off of 14 Ave. and 26 St.

The rinks are lit up during the evening, but the lights go out at 10 p.m.

Two rinks are available, one for skating that is about 50 feet wide by 90 feet long and the second one for hockey that is 65 feet wide by 95 feet long.