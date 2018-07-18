Outdoor irrigation banned in Falcon Ridge east of Kelowna

Central Okanagan Regional District says two reservoirs need to be refilled

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has instituted Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions for customers of the Falcon Ridge water system.

That means outdoor irrigation is banned for all 55 properties—located off Highway 33 south—that are served by the community water system.

“Unfortunately we’ve had to ban all outdoor irrigation with Stage 4 restrictions as our earlier request for residents to voluntarily restrict their water usage has not been followed,” said RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith.

“In fact, water use has actually increased to the point that not only have we not been able to fill the new reservoir cell, but the existing reservoir is also not being replenished as it would normally as residents continue to draw it down.”

Smith said Falcon Ridge water customers are once again being asked to minimize indoor water use so the regional district can adequately refill the system reservoir and the new reservoir. The newly constructed reservoir cell is part of an $900,000 overall system upgrade.

The Stage 4 outdoor water ban will remain in place until both reservoirs are properly filled. Failing to adhere to the outdoor irrigation ban could result in a fine of $300.

Customers are also reminded that a precautionary water quality advisory remains in effect for the Falcon Ridge area.

