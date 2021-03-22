Outbreak over at Chilliwack General Hospital, announces Fraser Health

COVID-19 outbreak isolated in one unit and involved five initial people

The most recent outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital has been declared over by Fraser Health.

The outbreak was announced on Feb. 28, and initially involved five people. The affected unit was temporarily closed as a result.

Fraser Health announced on March 22 that the outbreak has ended.

Meanwhile cases are on a steady but slow decline in Fraser East, tracking back to January, while other areas in the health authority are seeing increases.

Fraser Health says it is “critically important” for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website,” a release states.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

