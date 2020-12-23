(Google Maps photo)

Outbreak doubles at Village by the Station care home in Penticton

There are now four staff and four residents with COVID-19

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The outbreak at Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has doubled in size to eight cases, Interior Health announced on Wednesday (Dec. 23).

There are now four residents and four staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. For the past week and a half, the case count at the Station remained steady at four; two residents and two staff.

The first outbreak was just one staff member at Village by the Station back on Nov. 15. That outbreak was considered over but another outbreak was declared in early December.

READ MORE: First outbreak at Village by the Station

READ MORE: Another outbreak at the Village

In Oliver, there is another death at McKinney Place long-term care home, bringing the total to eight residents who have died from COVID-19.

There are 75 cases, 54 residents and 21 staff, infected at McKinney Place.

Interior Health is reporting 49 new cases on Wednesday, 679 cases are active and in isolation.

Thirty-two people are in hospital; seven of them in ICU.

