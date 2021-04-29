Outbreak declared over PRRH Patient Care Unit

Cases numbers down in the city, 2nd outbreak at Acropolis still being monitored, one death

Active new COVID-19 cases numbers have dropped to two for the week ending April 24 in the city. Northern Health medical staff work to register recipients of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Prince Rupert community-wide clinic in March. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

One of the two COVID-19 outbreaks at Prince Rupert health care facilities has been declared over by Northern Health Authority medical health officers, on April 29.

Northern Health issued a statement announcing the end of the outbreak at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Patient Care Unit, which was declared active on March 28.

In total there were three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 affecting patients and one staff member infected, with no new cases confirmed since April 1.

Northern health stated it continues to monitor the Acropolis Manor outbreak which was declared on April 3. This outbreak has seen four cases that have fully recovered, and one death among residents. A previous outbreak at the long-term care facility claimed the lives of 16 residents, bringing the current total to 17 COVID-related deaths at the senior’s home.

The manor has not had any new lab-confirmed cases in several weeks, Northern Health stated. An outbreak will be declared over after two 14-day periods of no new cases.

“Northern Health thanks patients and their families for their understanding and patience, and Prince Rupert Regional Hospital staff and physicians for continuing to provide excellent care, during the outbreak period,”.

COVID-19 cases have been decreasing substantially in recent weeks after the community-wide vaccination clinics in March.

The latest data issued by the BC Center of Disease Control indicates only two cases of COVID-19 were reported for the period of April 18 to 24 in the Prince Rupert regions, with seven in Terrace, 10 in Kitimat, four in the Nass Valley, and none in Haida Gwaii.

In the whole of the Northern Health Region as of April 29, there are 197 active cases of the virus displayed on the BC CDC COVID-19 dashboard bringing the total to 7,116 in the health region since the pandemic began. More than 6,776 people in the region have recovered from the coronavirus.

