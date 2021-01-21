Outbreak declared over at Victoria’s Hart House long-term care

The COVID-19 outbreak at Hart House long-term care home has officially been declared over, Island Health announced on Thursday.

Only one person tested positive for the virus when the outbreak was declared on Jan. 9 and Island Health says extensive follow-up testing has confirmed that it was confined to that one staff member. Social visits, congregate dining and admissions and transfers are now allowed to resume.

At the same time, Island Health is seeing a record-breaking number of single day cases. On Thursday, the region far surpassed its previous daily total record of 34 new cases (Jan. 12 and 15) with a whopping 47 cases. The Vancouver Island region now has more than 200 active cases, the highest number since the outbreak began last year.

Province-wide, there were 564 new cases Thursday.

