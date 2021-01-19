Outbreak declared over at Maple Ridge Senior’s Village

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak for the long-term-care facility

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Maple Ridge long-term-care facility has been declared over by Fraser Health on Tuesday (Jan 19).

The outbreak was announced on Jan 14 after a staff member at Maple Ridge Seniors Village tested positive for the virus.

This is the second outbreak at the seniors home; the first lasted for a month in August, 2020.

Two other long-term-care facilities were also given the all-clear by Fraser Health.

The Emerald at Elim Village in Surrey, and Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey have been declared COVID-19 free.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations,” a press release by the health authority read.

“At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. “

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

