Outbreak declared over at Keremeos care home

The outbreak of one staff and one resident is declared over at Orchard Haven long term care home in Keremeos.

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Orchard Haven long-term care home in Keremeos.

There were two cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at Orchard Haven: one resident and one staff.

“I want to thank the staff for their dedication during this outbreak. Even a small outbreak creates challenges for the staff and they have done a fantastic job at Orchard Haven,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO.

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

“The staff at Orchard Haven did an excellent job of containing this outbreak,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer.

“We can all take steps to protect the communities we live in. All adults are eligible to get their vaccine and I encourage everyone to register today so that you can be immunized as soon as possible.”

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care home in Keremeos on Saturday, April 24.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are 41 residents at the facility, with 35 having received at least one vaccine dose as of February 15.

