Outbreak declared at Campbell River long-term care centre

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Discovery Harbour Long Term Care centre in Campbell River.

The outbreak was declared at the long-term care home on Thursday. According to an info bulletin from Island Health, one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home isolating. No residents are currently experiencing symptoms, and communication with the residents and their families is underway.

The outbreak is currently limited to one neighbourhood within the facility. Admissions, transfers and visitation have been stopped.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Island Health is working with the team at Discovery Harbour to identify those who may have been exposed and to take steps to protect the health of residents and staff. The measures include maintaining staffing levels, restricting visitors, restricting the movement of staff and residents, enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, notifying residents, families and staff, testing all residents and staff who have been in the affected neighbourhood, and screening all staff and residents twice daily.

Island Health will have additional presence at the site to help support the staff there.

