Outbreak at Village by the Station declared over.

The outbreak at the Village by the Station in Penticton is declared over.

Only one case of COVID-19 was found at the long term care home. The person who had COVID was a staff member and no residents or other staff members contracted the disease.

It was on Nov. 13, when Interior Health announced the single case of COVID-19 at the Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton. It is the first and only outbreak reported at a long-term care home in the South Okanagan.

While other communities have seen huge outbreaks within long term care homes, the South Okanagan has so far not seen the same concern.

Interior Health is reporting 47 new cases overnight Nov. 27, for a total of 1,538 in the region. B.C. broke yet another record Friday, with 911 new cases.

READ MORE: 47 cases on Friday in the Okanagan

There are active 399 cases and on isolation. Ten people are in hospital, with one in the ICU.

Interior Health would also remind people to limit all non-essential travel. This means, sticking to your own communities, skiing at your own ski hill, only going to restaurants with your family bubble, as well as following all other public health safety precautions.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News