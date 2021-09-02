Outbreak at Nelson Jubilee Manor over: Interior Health

Two people died during the outbreak at the seniors facility

Interior Health says an outbreak of COVID-19 at Nelson Jubilee Manor has been declared over.

Two residents and three staff members had been infected at the long-term seniors health facility, and two people also died due to the virus, according to the health authority.

The end of the outbreak coincides with a surge in cases within the Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley.

Nelson recorded 71 new cases during the week of Aug. 22 to 28, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, and has had a total of 453 cases since July 25.

On Monday, hundreds of people demonstrated in downtown Nelson against the provincial government’s plans to implement a vaccine passport restricting access to restaurants, sports events and movie theatres.

READ MORE:

• Vaccine card plan leaves too many unanswered questions, says Nelson Chamber of Commerce

• VIDEO: Hundreds in Nelson protest against provincial vaccine passport

• Gathering restrictions coming for Northern Health amid rising COVID cases

Nelson Star