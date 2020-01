Over 10,000 people have been affected in 10 new outages

Thousands of North Shuswap residents woke up without power following several outages caused by adverse weather.

The biggest outage spans across Sorrento, Eagle Bay and Anglemont affecting 3,506 residents. In total, 10 outages reported the morning of January 4 have affected over 10,000 people.

To help residents without power, a warming centre has been established in Anglemont at the Lakeview Community Centre.

