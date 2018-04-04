Outages expected during pole replacement

BC Hydro has announced plans to replace upwards of 9,000 wooden utility poles as part of a province-wide maintenance project. The effort could mean power outages in the coming months.

In Houston, the work will take place throughout the fiscal year, which starts on April 1, according to the company.

“To ensure the safety of our crews and the public, BC Hydro may need to disconnect power when replacing aging power poles,” BC Hydro said in a media release.

“Crews will notify customers in-person, by mail or phone about these scheduled outages for maintenance.”

Company spokesperson Susie Rieder said that crews “take special care to avoid any unnecessary impacts to customers, however if outages need to be scheduled, BC Hydro will notify customers.”

She added that customers can call 1-800-224-9376 for more information about the pole-replacement project.