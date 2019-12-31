Outages accidents leave over 1,600 Shuswap residents without power

Majority of outages are still under investigation

Nearly a dozen small to medium outages are within the North Shuswap, between Little Shuswap Lake and Anglemont. (BC Hydro)

Several outages throughout the Shuswap have left hundreds without power as BC Hydro works to bring residents back online.

Nearly a dozen small to medium outages are within the North Shuswap, between Little Shuswap Lake and Anglemont. The biggest outage, caused by a motor vehicle accident, has affected 837 residents near Mabel Lake.

Crews are enroute to to an outage affecting 850 customers near #Enderby. They hope to arrive on site by 8 a.m. Updates here: https://t.co/u5Yf0urW0W pic.twitter.com/TgXgSIKz6Y — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2019

The closest outage to Salmon Arm has affected 24 residents West of Foothill Road, South of 30th Ave. and is still under investigation.

Reports on social media indicate power lines are down in the Herald Park area in Sunnybrae.

For an up to date list of outages and a map of their locations go to the BC Hydro outage list.

