Out of the Ordinary artifacts focus of upcoming Penticton Museum exhibition

In June the Royal BC Museum's Our Living Languages: First Peoples' Voices in B.C. exhibit will open

Rare and unusual artifacts will be the focus of the Penticton Museum and Archives’ next exhibition.

Out of the Ordinary will showcase some of the many artifacts that are part of the museum’s collection.

An artifical hand worn by a local man who lost his as a child while playing with dynamite, a sweater knit durign the First World War and an Indigenous knot calendar are all among the pieces to be featured.

The exhibit is not just about the objects themselves, but the stories that they tell.

The exhibit opens in April and runs until June, 2021.

Some of the other artifacts that will be put on display include a 1930s beaded flapper dress, a First World War hardtack biscuit, a Mesopotamian camel bell and local pottery made by the Schwenke family.

Then in June the museum, in collaboration with the En’owkin Centre, will open Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C., a traveling exhibit from the Royal BC Museum.

Our Living Languages highlights the diversity of the voices of the Indigenous peoples of B.C. who have led to the province being considered a linguistic hotspot.

The exhibit will feature interactive video and audio stations that provide visitors with the opportunity to learn about the history of disrupted languages in B.C., the complexity of these languages, and the people and entire communities that are working to document and revitalize them.

