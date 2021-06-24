Out of control grass fire spreads at Twin Lakes, outside of Penticton

Bombers and helicopters are attacking the fire, while a new wildfire started in Keremeos

A bomber throws fire retardant on an out of control grass fire in Twin Lakes Thursday night. The fire started around 4 p.m. June 24, 2021 and quickly spread. (Sandi Nolan Western News)

Water helicopters and bombers were attacking an out of control grass fire in the Twin Lakes area Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 4 p.m. around White Lake and Twin Lake Road, quickly spreading.

At one point, residents in the area took to Facebook to say they were worried the large grass fire could threaten a nearby ranch and the observatory.

The helicopter was going back and forth loading up water from the lake and water bombers threw fire retardant on it as well.

White Lake Road was closed as they brought in water trucks and equipment.

BC Wildfire has not posted anything about this fire. The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen emergency operations did post that they are monitoring the fire.

As of 8 p.m., it’s not known how the fire is going or how many firefighters are on scene.

BC Wildfire did report a new wildfire near Keremeos Thursday night.

The wildfire is 15 kilometres northeast of Keremeos. There are 26 personnel supported by one helicopter and airtankers. Smoke will be visible to travellers along Highway 3A. The fire is estimated to be eight hectares and is classified as “out of control.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a wildfire (K50901)~15km NE of #Keremeos. 26 personnel are responding & are supported by 1 helicopter & airtankers. Smoke will be visible to travelers along #BCHwy3A. The fire is estimated to be 20 HA & is classified as “Out of Control” pic.twitter.com/bpbA6m1y5Z — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 25, 2021

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.